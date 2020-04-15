B.C. health officials to provide Wednesday update on coronavirus response

Posted April 15, 2020 2:18 pm

B.C. health officials are slated to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus pandemic response at 3 p.m. PT.

Earlier Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced changes to the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) to allow people whose employment insurance has recently expired, seasonal workers and some part-time workers to apply.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says CERB expanding to encompass more workers

On Tuesday, B.C. surpassed 1,500 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus, just over 60 per cent of whom have recovered.

Seventy-two people have died of the disease.

But in an encouraging sign, hospitalizations remained essentially flat, with 134 patients in hospital — 58 of whom are in intensive care.

