Health

B.C. health officials to provide Wednesday update on coronavirus response

Avatar
By Global News
bc.-health-officials-to-provide-wednesday-update-on-coronavirus-response

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Province extends state of emergency

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan announced the Provincial state of emergency has been extended.
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

District of Taylor reschedules public consultation on proposed 2020-2024 financial budget

TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor has rescheduled the public consultation meeting regarding the District’s proposed financial budget...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Driver sent to hospital after single vehicle rollover

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A driver was sent to hospital after a single vehicle rollover on the Alaska...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Posted April 15, 2020 2:18 pm

B.C. health officials are slated to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus pandemic response at 3 p.m. PT.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

Earlier Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced changes to the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) to allow people whose employment insurance has recently expired, seasonal workers and some part-time workers to apply.

1:16Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says CERB expanding to encompass more workers

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says CERB expanding to encompass more workers

On Tuesday, B.C. surpassed 1,500 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus, just over 60 per cent of whom have recovered.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Seventy-two people have died of the disease.

But in an encouraging sign, hospitalizations remained essentially flat, with 134 patients in hospital — 58 of whom are in intensive care.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleProvince extends state of emergency
Next articleCoronavirus: New Yorkers ordered to wear face coverings in busy public places

More Articles Like This

A look at when and how Canada could reopen after COVID-19 closures

Health Global News - 0
Canadians across the country have been holed up inside their homes for weeks, unable to go to work or school, as the country works...
Read more

Coronavirus: New Yorkers ordered to wear face coverings in busy public places

Health Global News - 0
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order requiring all New Yorkers to wear masks or face coverings in busy public places to...
Read more

Province extends state of emergency

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan announced the Provincial state of emergency has been extended. The Provincial state of...
Read more

P.E.I. reports 1st case of COVID-19 in a week; 3 new cases in N.L.

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted April 15, 2020 3:32 pm 5:32Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau stresses ‘it will be weeks more’ before government considers easing restrictions WATCH: Trudeau stresses...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv