Health

B.C. musicians to play free hour-long livestream concert

Avatar
By Global News
bc.-musicians-to-play-free-hour-long-livestream-concert

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in the North

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region.
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ RCMP looking to speak with man in connection with vandalism

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are looking to speak with a man who was said...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Blueberry River First Nations sees two more cases confirmed of COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - There are reports of two more members being confirmed with cases of the coronavirus...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Posted April 16, 2020 6:59 pm

Updated April 16, 2020 8:01 pm

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

B.C. Premier John Horgan will host a free livestream concert featuring musicians from across the province on Thursday.

The concert will be will feature Alex Cuba from Smithers, White Rock’s Desirée Dawson, Kym Gouchie from Summerland, and Vancouver’s Dan Mangan.

1:15Coronavirus: West Kelowna country singer releases new song, Quarantine Blues

Coronavirus: West Kelowna country singer releases new song, Quarantine Blues

Horgan said the idea for the concert came from Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith, who is a musician himself.

Musical performances around the province have been cancelled amid the COVID-19 crisis and Horgan says the online concert provides a much-needed showcase for local talent.

“Musicians are always looking for gigs,” he said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Advertisement

Advertisement

“So we felt that if we could find a virtual opportunity to get people making music,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleTwo new cases of COVID-19 reported in the North
Next articleBasket case: B.C. senior’s unique delivery system for charitable homemade facemask sales

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Personal support worker at Toronto nursing home dies of COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
A personal support worker at an east-end Toronto nursing home has died of COVID-19, marking the first publicly-confirmed death of a Toronto long-term care...
Read more

Basket case: B.C. senior’s unique delivery system for charitable homemade facemask sales

Health Global News - 0
While stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Langley, B.C. senior is making and selling face masks and donating the proceeds to charity. After...
Read more

Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in the North

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region. Late Thursday,...
Read more

Coronavirus lockdowns prompt scattered protests in U.S. despite death toll of 31,000

Health Global News - 0
DETROIT — As sweeping stay-at-home orders in 42 U.S. states to combat the new coronavirus have shuttered businesses, disrupted lives and decimated the economy,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv