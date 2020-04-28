B.C. Peace Farmers can apply to burn residual crops

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The B.C. Wildfire Service is working to accommodate farmers in the B.C. Peace with the burning of residual crops.

The B.C. Wildfire Service issued a burning ban across B.C. earlier this month. The Wildfire Service says there are a significant number of grain crops in the Peace region that were not harvested in 2019 due to excess field moisture and snow.

The exemptions for opening burning are only open to Peace region grain an oilseed producers that are producing a food crop in 2020 and follow the process outlined below:

If salvage value exists, combining the crop will be the first option. If salvage potential is low, and equipment and time allow, discing plant fibre into the soil and allowing for the breakdown of residual material can create an appropriate seed bed. The final option is open burning to remove all stubble and allow for an ideal seed bed.

The Wildfire Service says the burning of crops should be used as the last option. If a farmer wants to burn excess crops, you can apply for an exemption letter and burn registration number. You must receive the letter and burn the registration number before burning can start.

The application process can be sought from the Ministry of Agriculture office in Fort St. John or through the B.C. Grain Producers Association.

Crop residue burning is exempt from the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation (OBSCR). However, agriculture producers who are burning diseased vegetation should contact ministry staff at OBSCR@gov.bc.ca

Additional information about diseased vegetation burning is available from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, please call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity and burning restrictions, visit: http://www.bcwildfire.ca