Health

B.C. prison records first Canadian coronavirus death of federal inmate

Avatar
By Global News
bc.-prison-records-first-canadian-coronavirus-death-of-federal-inmate

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Letter/card writing campaign set up for Adaura Cayford

FORT. ST. JOHN, B.C. - Alison Ruehl has started a letter/card writing campaign on behalf of Adaura Cayford. Cayford is...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Oil and gas giant Shell targets ‘net zero’ emissions by 2050

BERLIN — Energy company Royal Dutch Shell told investors Thursday that it aims to stop adding greenhouse gases to...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Tribes press judge to halt US-Canada pipeline as work starts

BILLINGS, Mont. — American Indian tribes and environmental groups are pressuring a federal judge to shut down work on...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

British Columbia’s Mission Institution is the site of Canada’s first novel coronavirus-related federal inmate death.

The Corrections Service of Canada (CSC) confirmed Thursday that an inmate at the medium-security prison had died at Abbotsford Regional Hospital Wednesday as “an apparent result of complications related to COVID-19.”

According to the CSC’s Thursday update, 54 inmates at the institution have tested positive.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The union representing corrections officers says as of Wednesday, six of its members have also tested positive.

The CSC says it has notified both the inmate’s next of kin and the BC Coroners Service.

The agency said Wednesday that it had issued masks to both inmates and corrections officers and that correctional officers were not permitted to move between prisons.

Story continues below advertisement

Inmate visits, temporary absences, work releases and institution transfers have all been temporarily suspended, along with prison programs and activities.

On Tuesday, the province announced that a mobile unit has been installed at Abbotsford Regional Hospital,

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleAgriculture group seeking more support for farmers amid coronavirus pandemic
Next articleOil and gas giant Shell targets ‘net zero’ emissions by 2050

More Articles Like This

Agriculture group seeking more support for farmers amid coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted April 16, 2020 2:01 pm Updated April 16, 2020 2:04 pm 2:17How to increase your food security during the COVID-19 pandemic WATCH ABOVE:...
Read more

2 deaths, 8 new cases, 1 new coronavirus outbreak in London-Middlesex; 2nd outbreak in Lambton

Health Global News - 0
London and Middlesex health officials reported two deaths, eight new cases and one additional outbreak of COVID-19 in the area on Thursday, while health...
Read more

Coronavirus: Ontario government expands guidelines for priority COVID-19 testing

Health Global News - 0
TORONTO — Ontario expanded its priority COVID-19 testing Thursday to include essential workers, residents and staff of homeless shelters and group homes, and people...
Read more

Coronavirus: Trudeau says military may be used to help Quebec’s long-term care facilities

Health Global News - 0
Quebec has requested assistance from the federal government amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau said the government specifically asked...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv