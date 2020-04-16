B.C. prison records first Canadian coronavirus death of federal inmate

British Columbia’s Mission Institution is the site of Canada’s first novel coronavirus-related federal inmate death.

The Corrections Service of Canada (CSC) confirmed Thursday that an inmate at the medium-security prison had died at Abbotsford Regional Hospital Wednesday as “an apparent result of complications related to COVID-19.”

According to the CSC’s Thursday update, 54 inmates at the institution have tested positive.

The union representing corrections officers says as of Wednesday, six of its members have also tested positive.

The CSC says it has notified both the inmate’s next of kin and the BC Coroners Service.

The agency said Wednesday that it had issued masks to both inmates and corrections officers and that correctional officers were not permitted to move between prisons.

Inmate visits, temporary absences, work releases and institution transfers have all been temporarily suspended, along with prison programs and activities.

On Tuesday, the province announced that a mobile unit has been installed at Abbotsford Regional Hospital,

