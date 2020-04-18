Health

B.C. reports 3 more deaths from COVID-19, 29 new confirmed cases

By Global News
Global News

Three more people have died from COVID-19 in B.C., health officials said Saturday while announcing 29 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The deaths are all linked to long-term care facilities, 20 of which are continuing to see outbreaks across the province, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

Yet the number of people in hospital has continued to fall: 115 patients are now hospitalized, down four from Friday. Of those, 54 are in intensive care.

“We are not at a point yet where we can let down our guard,” Henry said. “The storm is still raging, and tragically we see that in the fact that people are still dying from this virus in B.C.”

B.C. has now seen a total of 1,647 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, while the province’s death toll is now at 81.

The three new deaths broke a brief respite from the daily reports of fatal cases Friday, which saw no new deaths for the first time since March 26.

Henry said 984 people have now recovered from the disease.

