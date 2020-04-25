B.C. reports 95 new coronavirus cases, death toll hits 100

B.C.’s top doctor confirmed 95 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, while the province’s death toll from the pandemic hit 100 people after two more patients died.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the “dramatic” jump in cases was due to continued outbreaks at the federal Mission Institution and two poultry processing facilities.

One of the new deaths reported Saturday is a woman in the ‘Namgis First Nation in Alert Bay, a small community on Comorant Island just north of Vancouver Island, where a cluster of cases has been confirmed.

It’s the first death from COVID-19 on a B.C. First Nation.

“This is a tragedy that’s beyond just us. It’s a tragedy for all of us,” Henry said, while extending her condolences to the woman’s family and the larger Alert Bay community.

“Our elders in our First Nations communities are culture and history keepers. When they become ill and they die, we all lose, and I want you to know that we feel that collective loss today.”

The second death is the latest connected to a long-term care home in the province,

