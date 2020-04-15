Health

Bad acne? Here’s why coronavirus isolation might be to blame

By Global News
Avatar
Global News

Even if you’ve been staying mostly inside during the COVID-19 outbreak and laying off heavy makeup, your skin may be acting out.

Reports of increased acne and dry skin are not uncommon, even for people who previously had their skin under control.

“For many people, stress can be a trigger for acne — and we are certainly living in stressful times,” said Dr. Julia Carroll, a Toronto-based dermatologist at Compass Dermatology.

But stress is only one culprit.

Here are some reasons why you may be experiencing acne or overly dry skin during coronavirus isolation.

Stress

Like Carroll said, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus is understandably causing a lot of people stress. From job loss to health concerns, many Canadians are experiencing a pique in anxiety.

Unfortunately, stress can wreak havoc on our skin and the stress hormone, cortisol, can lead to acne flare-ups. There’s also stress-related habits that we develop.

“With so many people working from home all day in isolation, I’ve had a lot of my patients confess to touching and picking at their face,” Carroll said.

