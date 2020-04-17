Health

Bank of Canada would have likely cut interest rate based on oil crash alone: governor

Avatar
By Global News
bank-of-canada-would-have-likely-cut-interest-rate-based-on-oil-crash-alone:-governor

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Blueberry River First Nations sees two more cases confirmed of COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - There are reports of two more members being confirmed with cases of the coronavirus...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta now over 2,000 COVID cases, outbreaks at care homes, work sites

EDMONTON — Alberta has 162 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day report to date, and two more residents in long-term...
Read more
HealthTracy Teves - 0

WestJet down to one flight per day at North Peace Regional Airport

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - WestJet has reduced flights at the North Peace Regional District Airport to one trip...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

OTTAWA — The governor of the Bank of Canada says the central bank would have likely slashed its key interest rate in response to plunging oil prices, if that alone had been the only shock to the domestic economy.

The cut might even have been to the current 0.25 per cent level it reached as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, Stephen Poloz told a House of Commons committee Thursday.

Prices for oil on international markets have dropped by half since the start of the year.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The drop has been even worse for Alberta’s oil, with its benchmark price of Western Canadian Select falling about 90 per cent since January.

4:33Coronavirus outbreak: Bank of Canada keeps rates steady as economy sees “significant contraction”

Coronavirus outbreak: Bank of Canada keeps rates steady as economy sees “significant contraction”

But it was the COVID-19 pandemic that drove the central bank over the course of March to reduce its target overnight rate from 1.75 per cent to 0.25 per cent, which Poloz said is effectively as low as it can go to combat the economic impacts of COVID-19.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleLondon, Ont., company to assemble low-cost ventilators as part of global collaboration
Next articleAs parts of the U.S. eye reopening economy, COVID-19 still fills New York hospitals

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus lockdowns prompt scattered protests in U.S. despite death toll of 31,000

Health Global News - 0
DETROIT — As sweeping stay-at-home orders in 42 U.S. states to combat the new coronavirus have shuttered businesses, disrupted lives and decimated the economy,...
Read more

As parts of the U.S. eye reopening economy, COVID-19 still fills New York hospitals

Health Global News - 0
NEW YORK — Hopeful talk about getting people out of their homes and back to work in some parts of the country seems a...
Read more

London, Ont., company to assemble low-cost ventilators as part of global collaboration

Health Global News - 0
A London, Ont.-based industrial tech company is doing its part to supply Canadian medical facilities with much-needed ventilators as part of a consortium of...
Read more

Inmate with serious health issues to be released amid fears of COVID-19 in prisons

Health Global News - 0
An inmate with serious health problems will be let out of federal custody after he went to court over fear of contracting COVID-19 behind...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv