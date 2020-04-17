Health

Basket case: B.C. senior’s unique delivery system for charitable homemade facemask sales

By Global News
Global News

While stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Langley, B.C. senior is making and selling face masks and donating the proceeds to charity.

After her quilting group was put on pause due to the pandemic, 92-year-old Norma Floyd put her sewing skills to use by making facemasks at home and selling them as a fundraiser for the Langley hospice, where she has worked as a volunteer for 19 years.

Floyd’s plan initially hit a snag — how to deliver the masks to clients while keeping a safe distance.

Like any good entrepreneur, she figured out a solution. She tied strips of fabric together and attached them to a basket that she lowers from her balcony to waiting customers.

“Everybody laughs over the basket thing and thinks it’s a great idea,” she said. “It was just a whim.”

Shannon Todd Booth with the Langley Hospice Society said she’s not surprised at Floyd’s work ethic and ingenuity.

