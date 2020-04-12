Health

Battle of Alberta: Edmonton, Calgary orchestras unite to perform physically distanced ‘Hockey Night in Canada’

Avatar
By Global News
battle-of-alberta:-edmonton,-calgary-orchestras-unite-to-perform-physically-distanced-‘hockey-night-in-canada’

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

COVID-19 cases remain at 26 in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – 35 new cases of the coronavirus were announced on Saturday, which now brings the...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

COVID-19 cases increase to over 1,400 in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – 40 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Friday afternoon, which now...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canada, G20 mum on cutting oil output, but minister cites good co-operation

OTTAWA — Canada and its G20 partners won't yet be following OPEC nations by cutting production to stop spiralling oil prices...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Since sports are on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is another way to get your Battle of Alberta fix.

Seventy musicians from the Calgary Philharmonic and Edmonton Symphony orchestras joined forces for a special rendition of “Hockey Night in Canada,” with each performer — sporting an Oilers or Flames jersey — separately recording their track.

How they did it

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

It took hours of meticulous editing and post-production work to get the finished product together.

“You think of the efficiency of having 70 people on stage and performing a four-minute piece all at once. Then you consider those same 70 people recording it on their own, sending 70 files of four-minute length to an editor or producer like me to chop up and edit and EQ and put it all together,” Donovan Seidle, assistant concertmaster of the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, told Global News on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s just an insane amount of work.”


Tweet This

As a producer, Seidle said he provided synchronization for the musicians.

“We sent out a click track with a measure count that adhered to all the time signature changes and all that,” he said.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleAustralian, New Zealand passengers on coronavirus-hit Antarctic cruise ship return home

More Articles Like This

Australian, New Zealand passengers on coronavirus-hit Antarctic cruise ship return home

News Global News - 0
More than 100 Australian and New Zealand passengers of the Antarctic cruise ship the Greg Mortimer, most of whom infected by the coronavirus, arrived...
Read more

Britain pledges close to $350M to help WHO, charities stop second coronavirus wave

Health Global News - 0
Britain said on Sunday it was pledging 200 million pounds (CA$347 million) to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and charities to help slow the...
Read more

Coronavirus: Pope Francis spreads ‘message of hope’ ahead of Easter

Health Global News - 0
Pope Francis urged people to “not yield to fear” and focused on a “message of hope” as he led an Easter eve Mass in...
Read more

Threat of Easter tornadoes in U.S. poses safety dilemma during coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
The threat of strong tornadoes and other damaging weather on Easter posed a double-edged safety dilemma for Deep South communities deciding how to protect...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv