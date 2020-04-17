NewsRegionalSite C

BC Hydro to install bird deterrents along Highway 29 at Site C Construction areas

By Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In an effort to deter waterfowl from nesting in Highway 29 Site C construction areas, B.C. Hydro is installing bird deterrents at two locations on the Peace River near Lynx Creek.

Placed on Gates Island and Dry Island near Hudson’s Hope, B.C. Hydro says the deterrents will emit sounds that are similar to birds’ warning calls. These sounds are expected to deter nesting birds away from the construction sites on the island.

If the natural bird sounds are ineffective, electronic sounds may be used. A large strobe light will also shine from the top of the bird deterrent.

According to hydro, the bird deterrents will target geese, ducks and killdeer and will operate 24 hours a day until the end of nesting season in late July.

