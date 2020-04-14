BC music being made available for British Columbian’s at home during COVID-19

VICTORIA,B.C. – The Provincial Government and Creative B.C. are supporting musicians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with new grants for live streaming.

Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, shared music has the power to lift us and give us hope in times of crisis. Beare continues to say, B.C.’s music industry responded swiftly by embracing opportunities to live stream and bring people together online, and the government will support the efforts.

The B.C. government’s first step in supporting the music industry is partnering with Creative B.C. to launch Showcase B.C. The new online hub brings a variety of live performances, entertainment and content to British Columbians, so they can stay connected while staying home.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Creative B.C. has also opened a new Showcase B.C. music funding stream has begun to help B.C. musicians take part in Showcase BC.

The new program will provide one-time micro-grants of $500 to emerging artists and $2,000 to established artists for live streaming, songwriting and professional development.

Creative B.C. will offer grants to all previously eligible Amplify BC applicants.

Through the Showcase B.C. website, British Columbians can access all the grant performances for free.