BCNREB sees decrease in sales during first quarter of 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Northern Real Estate Board released its sales numbers for the first quarter of 2020.

The Northern Real Estate Board reports, in the first quarter of 2020, a total of 753 sales were made with a value of $217.3 million.

According to the Real Estate Board, the total number of sales is significantly down when compared to the first quarter of 2019 which was 876 sales with a value of $257 million.

The Real Estate Board says the reason for a downturn in sales was due to factors such as the hit to the natural resource sector and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the decrease in sales, the Real Estate Board says prices increased by one percent due to a notable decline in active listings.