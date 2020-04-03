NewsRegional

BCNREB sees decrease in sales during first quarter of 2020

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

BCNREB sees decrease in sales during first quarter of 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Northern Real Estate Board released its sales numbers for the first quarter...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province to enhance infection prevention, control in seniors’ care homes amid COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced it is partnering with the B.C. Care Providers Association to launch EquipCare...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases up to 1,174 in BC, 21 now in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. - Provincial Health Officials provided an update, Friday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Northern Real Estate Board released its sales numbers for the first quarter of 2020.

The Northern Real Estate Board reports, in the first quarter of 2020, a total of 753 sales were made with a value of $217.3 million.

According to the Real Estate Board, the total number of sales is significantly down when compared to the first quarter of 2019 which was 876 sales with a value of $257 million.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Real Estate Board says the reason for a downturn in sales was due to factors such as the hit to the natural resource sector and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the decrease in sales, the Real Estate Board says prices increased by one percent due to a notable decline in active listings.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleAndrew Scheer calls for more transparency on government’s coronavirus response
Next articleCOVID-19 pandemic taking toll on Canadians’ mental health: survey

More Articles Like This

Province to enhance infection prevention, control in seniors’ care homes amid COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced it is partnering with the B.C. Care Providers Association to launch EquipCare B.C. to help seniors in...
Read more

Number of coronavirus cases up to 1,174 in BC, 21 now in Northern Health Region

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Provincial Health Officials provided an update, Friday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia. According to the Provincial...
Read more

Zimmer calling on Liberals to deliver support to energy sector impacted by COVID-19

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local Member of Parliament, Bob Zimmer, is calling on the Federal Liberal Government to deliver support to Canada’s energy...
Read more

AUDIO-Northern Health teleconference on COVID-19 response

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health held a media teleconference on Friday to help answer questions about how the health authority...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv