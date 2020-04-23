HealthNewsRegional

BC’s essential service workers matched with child care during COVID-19 pandemic

By Scott Brooks

BC’s essential service workers matched with child care during COVID-19 pandemic

City receives reports of sightings of moose and bear at Fish Creek Community Forest

Trudeau announces more than $1 billion for national medical research strategy

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Through British Columbia’s new child care matching process, the Province says than 2,500 essential service workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic have been referred to open child care spaces.

According to the Government, less than a month after launching the new child care matching process, essential service workers throughout B.C. are dropping their children off at licensed child care spaces in their communities.

Locally, in Fort St. John, the YMCA of Northern B.C. and Wiggles and Giggles Daycare have been offering emergency childcare in order to support families who are needing to work during this time.

So far, the Government has invested $38 million to ensure essential service workers continue to have access to reliable licensed child care, and centres that close are able to reopen.

