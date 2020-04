FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Beatton Airport Road is closed due to a washout.

According to drivers in the area, Dawson Road Maintenance has closed the road at the turn off on the Alaska Highway while they assess how this washout will affect the use of the road.

The washout is located approximately 2.5km from the Alaska Highway on the Beatton Airport Road (Mile 73 Road).

If you have any more information to share about the washout, email news@moosefm.ca

Photo of the washout submitted to Energeticcity.ca