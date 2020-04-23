Canadian PressEnergy News

Bellatrix sale to Return Energy proposed as exit to creditor protection status

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
bellatrix-sale-to-return-energy-proposed-as-exit-to-creditor-protection-status

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Trudeau announces more than $1 billion for national medical research strategy

OTTAWA, O.N. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced more than $1 billion in support of a national medical...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

This year’s ‘Of the Vine’ cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fort St. John Association for Community Living has...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Applications start May 1 for B.C. Emergency Benefit

VICTORIA, B.C. - Applications for B.C. Emergency Benefit for Workers will start May 1.
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

Calgary-based Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. says it has struck a deal to exit Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act court protection after six months through a sale of its assets to Return Energy Inc.

Return would pay $87.4 million in cash under the agreement and assume liabilities it estimated to be worth about $14.8 million.

Upon closing the deal, it says it would be renamed Spartan Delta Corp. and undergo a one-for-100 share consolidation.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The proposed transaction is subject to the approval of the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta and other conditions. CCAA gives an insolvent corporation protection from creditors while it restructures its business and financial affairs.

Bellatrix says the agreement was negotiated after an extensive review of potential transactions and alternatives with a view to maximizing value for stakeholders.

Return says the acquisition is “transformational” and will create an oil and gas producer with output of more than 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from a strong land base in west central Alberta.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSXV:RTN)

The Canadian Press

Previous articleTrudeau announces more than $1 billion for national medical research strategy
Next articleQuebec’s health-care network missing 9,500 workers amid coronavirus crisis, premier says

More Articles Like This

Alberta investigating COVID-19 outbreaks at two major beef processing plants

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Alberta has launched workplace safety investigations into two beef processing plants afflicted with COVID-19 outbreaks. Shawn McLeod, deputy minister of Alberta Labour, said there are...
Read more

Trucking firm Mullen Group reports 1,000 layoffs as pandemic slows economy

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Trucking, logistics and oilfield services firm Mullen Group Ltd. says it has temporarily laid off about 1,000 people because of the impact of...
Read more

Sierra Club loses legal fight against environmental exemptions for frack dams

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VANCOUVER — An environmental group has lost its legal challenge of regulatory exemptions given to a pair of dams in northern British Columbia. "It's bitterly disappointing...
Read more

Energy sector shutting down oil production as low crude oil prices persist

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
Calgary-based energy companies are continuing to reduce production, cut spending and trim costs as volatile oil prices remain stubbornly below profitable levels. Enerplus Corp. announced Wednesday...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv