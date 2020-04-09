Better at Home seeks help as they provide wellness services for local seniors during COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Better at Home is a nonprofit organization that provides assistance to help seniors continue to live at home independently yet has increased services to seniors since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moose Talks – Site C and Helping Local Seniors Moose Talks – Site C and Helping Local SeniorsOn this week's Moose Talks, Fort St. John City Councillor Trevor Bolin will join us to talk about Site C. Council has expressed concerns that construction is on going during the COVID-19 pandemic. Then Laura Beamish, with Fort St. John and Area Better at Home, will join us to share how you can help local seniors. Posted by 100.1 Moose FM on Thursday, 9 April 2020

Laura Beamish, Program Coordinator for Better at Home, recently spoke about the changes to their services they provide to local seniors and how the community can help to ensure the care and support needed for local seniors continues.

Better at Home is a service that provides housekeeping, friendly visitors and transportation for seniors. Now the service has extended to grocery shopping and delivery, laundry services and phone calls to ensure connection for good mental health.

Beamish expressed the best way people can help right now is to provide Better at Home with Grocery store gift cards to give the seniors their needs when the time comes as well as volunteers who have had criminal record checks done by BC 2-1-1.

BC 2-1-1 is the best resource for people that know a senior that requires help and Better at Home offers a Seniors Hotline at; 250.793.5958

Beamish shares due to the isolation many seniors need mental wellness check-ins. Beamish is looking at implementing a phone buddy program with persons that have a criminal record check that allows a line of communication with a senior.

