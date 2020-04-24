blaine-higgs-to-present-first-phase-of-new-brunswick-covid-19-recovery-plan

New Brunswick is set to reveal the first phase of its COVID-19 recovery plan on Friday.

Blaine Higgs will appear along with the leaders of the three opposition parties and the chief medical officer of health to give New Brunswickers an idea of what restrictions will begin to be lifted.

The province will be the second in the country to release a plan concerning the economy after Saskatchewan put out their five-phase plan on Thursday.

Higgs said Thursday that a plan would be coming “very, very soon” after the remaining details were confirmed.

“We haven’t just nailed down all the specifics in relation to ensuring that it’s comprehensive, people understand it, we’re able to answer questions where they need to be,” Higgs said.

“I want to be able to put something together that gives more answers than questions.”



New Brunswick has reported no new cases of COVID-19 over the last five days and just one positive test result in the past week.

