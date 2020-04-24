Health

Blaine Higgs to present first phase of New Brunswick COVID-19 recovery plan

Avatar
By Global News
blaine-higgs-to-present-first-phase-of-new-brunswick-covid-19-recovery-plan

Must Read

HealthTracy Teves - 0

Increase in scams since BC Hydro announced bill help

VANCOUVER, B.C. - BC Hydro is warning customers that it has seen an increase in reported scams in April 2020...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

Nursing home coronavirus deaths rise; $22.4B paid out in emergency benefits

TORONTO — Dozens more deaths in long-term care homes were reported Friday as new figures indicated the extent of...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Ottawa announces more details about Federal Commercial Rent Program

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Federal Government has provided more details about the new Canada Emergency Commercial Rent...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

New Brunswick is set to reveal the first phase of its COVID-19 recovery plan on Friday.

Blaine Higgs will appear along with the leaders of the three opposition parties and the chief medical officer of health to give New Brunswickers an idea of what restrictions will begin to be lifted.

READ MORE: New Brunswick economic recovery plan coming soon as province moves toward ‘new normal’

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The province will be the second in the country to release a plan concerning the economy after Saskatchewan put out their five-phase plan on Thursday.

Higgs said Thursday that a plan would be coming “very, very soon” after the remaining details were confirmed.

“We haven’t just nailed down all the specifics in relation to ensuring that it’s comprehensive, people understand it, we’re able to answer questions where they need to be,” Higgs said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I want to be able to put something together that gives more answers than questions.”


Tweet This

2:06Saskatchewan to start reopening from the coronavirus pandemic on May 4

Advertisement

Saskatchewan to start reopening from the coronavirus pandemic on May 4

New Brunswick has reported no new cases of COVID-19 over the last five days and just one positive test result in the past week.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous article‘It has been hectic’: First Nation in Alberta fighting COVID-19 case, annual floods
Next articleIncrease in scams since BC Hydro announced bill help

More Articles Like This

Increase in scams since BC Hydro announced bill help

Health Tracy Teves - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - BC Hydro is warning customers that it has seen an increase in reported scams in April 2020 compared to March 2020. According to...
Read more

‘It has been hectic’: First Nation in Alberta fighting COVID-19 case, annual floods

Health Global News - 0
Chief Jim Badger of Sucker Creek First Nation has the unenviable job of dealing with annual flooding in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. “It...
Read more

Ottawa announces more details about Federal Commercial Rent Program

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - The Federal Government has provided more details about the new Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program for small businesses.
Read more

Coronavirus has now killed over 50,000 people in the U.S.

Health Global News - 0
The number of people who have died from the novel coronavirus in the United States exceeded 50,000 Friday, marking the latest in a series...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv