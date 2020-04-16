Blueberry River First Nations sees two more cases confirmed of COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – There are reports of two more members being confirmed with cases of the coronavirus at the Blueberry River First Nation, bringing the total to three.

On Thursday, Riley Apsassin publicly confirmed, through Facebook, that he was diagnosed with the virus by a Blueberry River First Nation nurse.

In his post on Facebook, he says the virus is “no joke” and that the chest pain is “killing” him.

Apsassin is the nephew of the band member, Tracy Paquette, who was first to test positive on the reserve for the virus last Thursday.

According to local media, another member related to Paquette has also tested positive for the virus, bringing the total cases for Blueberry to three.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.