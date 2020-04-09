HealthNews

Blueberry River First Nations to implement Road-side Security to prevent spread of COVID-19

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

HealthTracy Teves - 0

New campaign released by Doctors to help answer COVID-19 questions

OTTAWA, O.N. - A new online website was created by Doctors to help connect Canadians surrounding COVID-19 concerns. The Canadian...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Fort St. John Literacy Society is seeking funding to continue children’s book program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Literacy Society is seeking funding or sponsorship to continue the...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

Justin Trudeau, Andrew Scheer spar over delays on coronavirus bill

The governing Liberals and Opposition Conservatives are locked into what appears to be a game of political hot potato...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

BLUEBERRY RIVER, B.C. – The Chief and Council of the Blueberry River First Nations has announced that they have implemented security on the reserve to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Starting Friday, April 10th, 2020, at 3:00 pm the back road access in and out of the reserve will be closed to all traffic. The notice says the main road by the administrative office will be the only access in and out of the Blueberry Reserve.

Security guards will be posted at that point 24 hours a day taking information from members that leave and return to the reserve.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The notice shares the members can leave for essential need such as groceries and medications. Members are to practice social distancing to protect the community from the spread of COVID-19. The notice expresses non-residents cannot enter the reserve.
According to the notice, security will turn away members that pose a threat to spreading COVID-19.

The notice says, to beat the COVID-19 the following steps should be taken;

  • Self Isolation (no partying or spending time with groups of people)
  • Distance yourself by 2 meters to anyone at all times
  • Wash hands as much as possible with soap and water
  • Use hand sanitizer when hand washing is not possible

The Chief and Council of Blueberry River First Nations share for the protection of all the residents of the community if the rules cannot be abided by you will be asked to leave the reserve.

To view the notice; CLICK HERE 

 

 

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleApplications now open for temporary rental supplement
Next articleJustin Trudeau, Andrew Scheer spar over delays on coronavirus bill

More Articles Like This

New campaign released by Doctors to help answer COVID-19 questions

Health Tracy Teves - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - A new online website was created by Doctors to help connect Canadians surrounding COVID-19 concerns. The Canadian Medical Association (CMA), alongside the...
Read more

Fort St. John Literacy Society is seeking funding to continue children’s book program

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Literacy Society is seeking funding or sponsorship to continue the Dolly Parton's Imagination Library children's...
Read more

Coronavirus: Why isn’t Canada using blood tests for COVID-19?

Health Global News - 0
Amid widespread criticism of Canada’s COVID-19 testing strategy, experts say health agencies should look towards a widely used method to determine who has been...
Read more

Is the curve flattening? Expert says coronavirus death numbers will tell us

Health Global News - 0
Three weeks or so after Canada largely shut down to try to deal with the novel coronavirus there seem to be many more questions...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv