Blueberry River First Nations to implement Road-side Security to prevent spread of COVID-19

BLUEBERRY RIVER, B.C. – The Chief and Council of the Blueberry River First Nations has announced that they have implemented security on the reserve to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Starting Friday, April 10th, 2020, at 3:00 pm the back road access in and out of the reserve will be closed to all traffic. The notice says the main road by the administrative office will be the only access in and out of the Blueberry Reserve.

Security guards will be posted at that point 24 hours a day taking information from members that leave and return to the reserve.

The notice shares the members can leave for essential need such as groceries and medications. Members are to practice social distancing to protect the community from the spread of COVID-19. The notice expresses non-residents cannot enter the reserve.

According to the notice, security will turn away members that pose a threat to spreading COVID-19.

The notice says, to beat the COVID-19 the following steps should be taken;

Self Isolation (no partying or spending time with groups of people)

Distance yourself by 2 meters to anyone at all times

Wash hands as much as possible with soap and water

Use hand sanitizer when hand washing is not possible

The Chief and Council of Blueberry River First Nations share for the protection of all the residents of the community if the rules cannot be abided by you will be asked to leave the reserve.

