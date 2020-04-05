Health

Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests over ‘persistent’ coronavirus symptoms

Avatar
By Global News
boris-johnson-admitted-to-hospital-for-tests-over-‘persistent’-coronavirus-symptoms

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John shows support for healthcare workers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Over 150 vehicles and countless people showed their support for health care...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of total coronavirus cases up to 1,203 in BC, 704 patients since recovered

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Group organizing show of support for frontline medical staff

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A local Fort St. John group is organizing a drive-by to show...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

By Staff Reuters

Posted April 5, 2020 4:25 pm

Updated April 5, 2020 4:27 pm

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:09Coronavirus outbreak: Boris Johnson stays in isolation with mild COVID-19 symptoms

WATCH ABOVE: Boris Johnson stays in isolation with mild COVID-19 symptoms

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests on Sunday after showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.

“On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests,” Downing Street said. “This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.”

This is a breaking news story. More to come.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]


View link »

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus isn’t derailing Trump from his agenda: A look at his recent policies
Next articleCoronavirus: B.C. mill ramps up medical pulp production for U.S. supplies — but not for 3M

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: France holds critical COVID-19 patients in trains to relieve hospitals

Health Global News - 0
The high-speed train whooshing past historic World War I battle zones and through the chateau-speckled Loire Valley carried a delicate cargo: 20 critically ill...
Read more

Coronavirus: B.C. mill ramps up medical pulp production for U.S. supplies — but not for 3M

Health Global News - 0
A British Columbia mill that makes a special recipe of pulp for surgical masks, gowns and other medical supplies has doubled up on its...
Read more

Coronavirus isn’t derailing Trump from his agenda: A look at his recent policies

Health Global News - 0
President Donald Trump is taking an old political adage to heart: Never let a crisis go to waste. The coronavirus is projected to kill more...
Read more

Canada to allow seasonal foreign workers but they must self-isolate, minister says

Health Global News - 0
Seasonal farm workers coming from foreign countries will be permitted to return to Canada, but they will have to self-isolate for 14 days in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv