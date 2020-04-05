boris-johnson-admitted-to-hospital-for-tests-over-‘persistent’-coronavirus-symptoms

By Staff Reuters

Posted April 5, 2020 4:25 pm

Updated April 5, 2020 4:27 pm

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:09Coronavirus outbreak: Boris Johnson stays in isolation with mild COVID-19 symptoms

WATCH ABOVE: Boris Johnson stays in isolation with mild COVID-19 symptoms

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests on Sunday after showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.

“On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests,” Downing Street said. “This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.”

This is a breaking news story. More to come.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]



View link »



Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS