Health

Brazil eyes restart of soccer games, businesses as coronavirus cases top 66,000

Avatar
By Global News
brazil-eyes-restart-of-soccer-games,-businesses-as-coronavirus-cases-top-66,000

Must Read

NewsGlobal News - 0

Can COVID-19 spread through HVAC systems? Canadian researchers seek to find out

The novel coronavirus is mainly spread through close contact, but a group of mechanical engineers at a Canadian university...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Schools to reopen a possibility, says Provincial Health Officials

VICTORIA, B.C. - During Monday's Provincial update on COVID-19, Health Officials talked about the reopening of business and industry,...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

Can COVID-19 spread through HVAC systems? Canadian researchers seek to find out

The novel coronavirus is mainly spread through close contact, but a group of mechanical engineers at a Canadian university...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Brazil’s government is working on a plan to gradually reopen economic activity that has been shuttered in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and hopes professional soccer matches can resume shortly without spectators, an Economy Ministry senior official said on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference in Brasilia, productivity and competition secretary Carlos da Costa said there is still no date for the resumption of business activity or soccer games, and stressed that health and safety will be the main priority in all decisions.

Da Costa said soccer was one example of a sector in the economy that could reopen relatively quickly, and that the government is in talks with clubs and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) about the timing.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Bars and restaurants were another sector that could be reopened soon, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The CBF, which suspended all soccer matches on March 15, did not respond to requests for comment, but local media dismissed da Costa’s proposals and said football’s governing body had told clubs not to expect any imminent return.

Da Costa and Deputy Economy Minister Marcelo Guaranys said the Economy Ministry is not trying to decide when commerce resumes and that it is taking its cue from the Health Ministry,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCan COVID-19 spread through HVAC systems? Canadian researchers seek to find out
Next articleCoronavirus: What we know about Quebec’s plan to reopen elementary schools, daycares

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: What we know about Quebec’s plan to reopen elementary schools, daycares

Health Global News - 0
The Quebec government has unveiled its long-awaited education plan after all establishments were closed to slow the spread of COVID-19. The progressive reopening comes after...
Read more

Schools to reopen a possibility, says Provincial Health Officials

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - During Monday's Provincial update on COVID-19, Health Officials talked about the reopening of business and industry, which may also include the...
Read more

Coronavirus: Toronto man concerned about lack of testing of at-home personal support workers

Health Global News - 0
A man who lives in an assisted living condo in downtown Toronto says he has concerns about the lack of coronavirus testing for his personal...
Read more

Canada reports 2,707 coronavirus deaths, over 48,000 cases

Health Global News - 0
Canada has now reported a total of 48,489 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, including 2,707 deaths. Monday’s numbers, which are tallied together from reports...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv