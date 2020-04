brazil-eyes-restart-of-soccer-games,-businesses-as-coronavirus-cases-top-66,000

Brazil’s government is working on a plan to gradually reopen economic activity that has been shuttered in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and hopes professional soccer matches can resume shortly without spectators, an Economy Ministry senior official said on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference in Brasilia, productivity and competition secretary Carlos da Costa said there is still no date for the resumption of business activity or soccer games, and stressed that health and safety will be the main priority in all decisions.

Da Costa said soccer was one example of a sector in the economy that could reopen relatively quickly, and that the government is in talks with clubs and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) about the timing.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Bars and restaurants were another sector that could be reopened soon, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The CBF, which suspended all soccer matches on March 15, did not respond to requests for comment, but local media dismissed da Costa’s proposals and said football’s governing body had told clubs not to expect any imminent return.

Da Costa and Deputy Economy Minister Marcelo Guaranys said the Economy Ministry is not trying to decide when commerce resumes and that it is taking its cue from the Health Ministry,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS