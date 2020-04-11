britain-pledges-close-to-$350m-to-help-who,-charities-stop-second-coronavirus-wave

Britain said on Sunday it was pledging 200 million pounds (CA$347 million) to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and charities to help slow the spread of the coronavirus in vulnerable countries and so help prevent a second wave of infections.

More than 1.6 million people are reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and deaths have topped 100,000 according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in 210 countries since the first cases were identified in China in December last year and British aid minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said assisting the poorest nations now would help prevent the virus returning to the United Kingdom.

Britain has reported almost 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus so far, the fifth highest national number globally.

“While our brilliant doctors and nurses fight coronavirus at home, we’re deploying British expertise and funding around the world to prevent a second deadly wave reaching the UK,” Trevelyan said in a statement.

