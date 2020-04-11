britain’s-boris-johnson-making-‘very-good-progress’-in-covid-19-recovery:-official

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making very good progress in his recovery from COVID-19, his office said on Saturday, as his health minister said the peak of the outbreak in Britain had not yet been reached.

The death toll in British hospitals from the virus has reached almost 9,000, with 980 more deaths reported on Friday. That figure exceeded the deadliest day so far in Italy, which has been the country with the most fatalities so far.

Among those who have been infected is Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is in the early stages of recovery on a hospital ward after spending three nights in intensive care.

“The Prime Minister continues to make very good progress,” a Downing Street spokesman said.

On Friday, his office said Johnson was back on his feet while British newspapers reported he was watching films and reading letters sent to him buy his pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds, who herself has suffered COVID-19 symptoms.

0:58Coronavirus outbreak: UK foreign minister leads nationwide applause for healthcare workers

Britain imposed a lockdown three weeks ago in a bid to curb the spread of the virus and ministers have been pleading with Britons to observe the ban on social gatherings over the Easter weekend when much of the country has been bathed in sunny,

