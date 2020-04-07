British Columbia Lottery Corporation extends timeline to claim prizes

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – The British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) is extending the timeline to claim prizes by an additional six months.

According to the BCLC, players have an additional six months to claim prizes for tickets that have an expiry date between March 17, 2020, and September 17, 2020.

The expiry-date extension applies to all national lottery draw-based games: Lotto 6/49, Lotto Max and Daily Grand, and all B.C. draw-based lottery games: Keno, BC/49, BC50/50, Poker Lotto and Pacific Hold’Em Poker.

The BCLC says players who purchase lottery tickets for draw-based games typically have up to one year from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

The six-month prize-claim extension also applies to all Scratch & Win tickets that have an expiry on the back of the ticket between March 17, 2020, and September 17, 2020.

For draw-based and Scratch & Win lottery tickets whereby the expiry date does not fall within March 17, 2020, to September 17, 2020, the expiry date remains as 12 months from the time of the draw, or as indicated on the back of the ticket for Scratch & Win.

BCLC and the other Canadian provincial lottery jurisdictions that comprise the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation have made these changes in recognition that physical-distancing requirements to help stop the spread of COVID-19 may affect our players’ ability to claim prizes.

Lottery tickets are available online at PlayNow.com or on the iOS version of the BCLC Lotto App.

For more information on prize-claim options; CLICK HERE or call BCLC Customer Support at 1-866-815-0222.