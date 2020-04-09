British Columbians can report COVID-19 offences via provincial helpline

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – There now is a way for British Columbians to report concerns regarding compliance with the Provincial Health Officer’s orders.

According to Northern Health, if you have concerns about people not practicing physical distancing, you can call the Provincial Government’s COVID-19 Helpline at 1-888-COVID-19 or local bylaw officers.

Northern Health says local bylaw officers have been asked to help ensure compliance with the Provincial Health Officer’s orders around physical distancing.

These officers will provide public health agencies with recommendations and advice on whether further action is necessary.

The Province is asking everyone that people only contact bylaw officers for blatant and egregious offences that are putting everyone’s safety at risk to ensure officers are available to deal with serious issues.