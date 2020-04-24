HealthNewsRegional

British Columbians reminded to practice physical distancing while enjoying warmer weather

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
watch:-bc’s-daily-coronavirus-update-with-dr.-bonnie-henry,-march-21
Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry

British Columbians reminded to practice physical distancing while enjoying warmer weather

Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The number of coronavirus cases in the Northern Health Region remains at 42, and 29 new total cases across the province were confirmed, bringing British Columbia’s total to 1,853 as announced by Health Officials on Friday.

According to Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, out of the 1,853 total cases, 1,114 have since recovered from the virus.

As for the number of cases in hospitals across the province, 96 are hospitalized, while 41 are in ICU.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

98 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

While the weekend is a time to unwind and relax, Henry says British Columbians must continue to maintain safe physical distancing when enjoying the warmer weather.

Henry also continues to order proper hand washing and staying home if you are feeling ill to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

