British PM Boris Johnson in intensive care due to coronavirus symptoms

By Global News
Global News

Posted April 6, 2020 3:28 pm

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken to an intensive care care unit one day after being admitted to hospital, according to Reuters and BBC News.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

He was taken to the ICU after his COVID-19 symptoms grew worse, his office told Reuters on Monday.

Johnson has tasked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise in his place, according to a spokesperson cited by BBC News.

Johnson, 55, first announced he was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, on March 27. He had been isolating at his Downing Street residence.

He was admitted to hospital for tests on Sunday after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus.


Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

