british-pm-boris-johnson-in-intensive-care-due-to-coronavirus-symptoms

Posted April 6, 2020 3:28 pm

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken to an intensive care care unit one day after being admitted to hospital, according to Reuters and BBC News.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

He was taken to the ICU after his COVID-19 symptoms grew worse, his office told Reuters on Monday.

Johnson has tasked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise in his place, according to a spokesperson cited by BBC News.

Johnson, 55, first announced he was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, on March 27. He had been isolating at his Downing Street residence.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

He was admitted to hospital for tests on Sunday after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus.



View link »



Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS