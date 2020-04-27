Buick Outdoors to host ‘Feed a Community’ project

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Buick Outdoors has partnered with local businesses to create the ‘Feed a Community’ project.

The project is a way to encourage people to donate food items to the Salvation Army and receive the incentive of participating in a draw system for prizes.

Sheldon Marion, the founder and owner of Buick Outdoors, shared for every donation that is made you will be entered into a draw to win prizes that have been provided by local businesses.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The draw allows participants to choose the draw they enter depending on the items donated and entries are dependent on the number of donations received.

Any donation of, wild game will be entered into a draw to win a Viking Solutions Swivelift, donated by Backcountry.

Any donation of, meat will be entered into a draw to win two packs of Teriyaki Maple jerky and two packs of Cracked Pepper jerky, donated by Stan’s Custom Meat Cutting.

Any donation of, produce and canned goods will be entered into a draw to win a AQT prize pack including a hat, cardholder, Chapstick, screwdriver, travel mug, note pad and pen donated by AQT Water Management.

Every donation will be entered into a draw to win a prize pack from Buick Outdoors including a hat, coffee cup, two bottles of spices, stickers and a $100 gift card to Backcountry donated by Buick Outdoors.

Marion shares that with these times of uncertainty they are partnering with businesses to give hope to those in need by reaching out to the community to make donations to the Salvation Army which is running low on supplies.

The draw will be on June 15, 2020.

To view more or contact Buick Outdoors, CLICK HERE