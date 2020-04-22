NewsRegional

Busy month for Hudson’s Hope RCMP as they deal with theft and suspicious fires

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Hudson’s Hope RCMP have released its latest police report.

According to RCMP, between March 18 and April 20, they responded to 24 calls for service.

Some of those calls for service were for reports of theft which include the theft of items such as a light tower trailer, and a camouflaged coloured Yamaha 700 ATV. Police also responded to a break-and-enter into some utility trailers at a work site along Farrell Creek Road.

Another call for service included the rescue of three stranded snowmobilers in the Dunlevy area. All snowmobilers were safely rescued.

Hudson’s Hope RCMP continue to remind the public of provincially-enforced fire bans following a suspicious fire along Highway 29 near the Lynx Creek RV park on April 16, and several other fires within the District.

Anyone with information regarding any incidents is being asked to call the Hudson’s Hope RCMP at 250-783-5241 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

