Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Calfrac Well Services cuts deepen to 70% in Canada, U.S. due to low oil prices

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Calfrac Well Services cuts deepen to 70% in Canada, U.S. due to low oil prices

CALGARY — Calfrac Well Services Ltd. says it has now cut 70 per cent of its North American staff...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Alberta Major Crimes looking for suspect after incidents Grande Prairie and Whitecourt

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are looking for a suspect after a suspicious death over...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Maduro taps US fugitive to revamp Venezuela oil industry

CARACAS, Venezuela — President Nicolás Maduro on Monday named a powerful ally sanctioned by the U.S. as a drug...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Calfrac Well Services Ltd. says it has now cut 70 per cent of its North American staff as demand for its hydraulic fracturing and other well completion services continues to fall in view of low oil prices.

In late March, the Calgary-based company said it would reduce the number of crews being deployed in its North American operations from 19 to nine, resulting in a 40 per cent downsizing of its workforce in the U.S. and Canada.

It now says it has cut the number of crews to five.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

In a March regulatory filing, Calfrac said it had 3,300 employees in its operating regions which include Canada, the U.S., Argentina and Russia as of Dec. 31.

It says its Argentina operations are significantly impacted by a COVID-19 pandemic related lockdown order and its Russian operations are being hit by warmer weather which prevents the use of ice bridges in its main operating area.

Calfrac says it will postpone its first-quarter financial report, normally published before May 15, until no later than June 25.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CFW)

The Canadian Press

Previous articleAlberta Major Crimes looking for suspect after incidents Grande Prairie and Whitecourt
Next articleMP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Driving to Ottawa for democracy

More Articles Like This

Alberta Major Crimes looking for suspect after incidents Grande Prairie and Whitecourt

News Adam Reaburn - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are looking for a suspect after a suspicious death over the weekend.
Read more

Maduro taps US fugitive to revamp Venezuela oil industry

News Canadian Press - 0
CARACAS, Venezuela — President Nicolás Maduro on Monday named a powerful ally sanctioned by the U.S. as a drug kingpin, along with a cousin...
Read more

Series of failures contributed to Alaska oily water spill

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A succession of mechanical failures led to a persistent spill of oily water in Port Valdez that lasted nearly two weeks,...
Read more

Can COVID-19 spread through HVAC systems? Canadian researchers seek to find out

News Global News - 0
The novel coronavirus is mainly spread through close contact, but a group of mechanical engineers at a Canadian university are looking at a lesser-known...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv