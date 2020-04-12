Health

Calgary bakery breaks bread with community during COVID-19 pandemic

Avatar
By Global News
calgary-bakery-breaks-bread-with-community-during-covid-19-pandemic

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

COVID-19 cases remain at 26 in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – 35 new cases of the coronavirus were announced on Saturday, which now brings the...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

COVID-19 cases increase to over 1,400 in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – 40 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Friday afternoon, which now...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canada, G20 mum on cutting oil output, but minister cites good co-operation

OTTAWA — Canada and its G20 partners won't yet be following OPEC nations by cutting production to stop spiralling oil prices...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

An Alberta family-run bakery is lending the community a hand.

European Bakery in Calgary has been delivering loaves of bread to seniors and others in need throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with hundreds having been delivered to people’s doorsteps free of charge since the middle of March.

“We do 60 loaves per delivery, we’ve done it three or four times until now,” said owner Shaqir Duraj.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

A native of Kosovo, Duraj and his family were among the millions which fled the country during the war in 1999. Landing in Canada, he settled down in Calgary, opening his bakery on the popular 17th Avenue in 2006.

“How could I not do this?” said Duraj. “When I came into this country, I realized there was something that I could really do.”

Story continues below advertisement

Duraj’s bakery, like many other Alberta small enterprises, has been hit hard by the pandemic, having lost significant business, including hotels and other restaurants it caters to. While many businesses have had to lay off staff and cut costs, Duraj is keeping as many of his employees as he can and is still seeking more volunteers to help advance his initiative.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleTerry Fox’s brother hopes 40th Marathon of Hope can inspire Canadians during coronavirus

More Articles Like This

Terry Fox’s brother hopes 40th Marathon of Hope can inspire Canadians during coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
Forty years after Terry Fox began his Marathon of Hope, his brother says the message he shared is particularly poignant as Canadians deal with...
Read more

Canada asks Iran to delay downloading plane crash data due to coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted April 12, 2020 4:06 pm 0:52Flight 752: Champagne says Iran will deliver black boxes WATCH: Flight 752: Champagne says Iran will deliver...
Read more

Coronavirus: U.S. man charged in scheme to sell over $750M in ‘nonexistent’ PPE

Health Global News - 0
A U.S. man has been charged with fraud after being accused of trying to sell hundreds of millions of dollars of “nonexistent” personal protective...
Read more

Officials fear ‘Wild West’ mentality as coronavirus blood tests hit U.S. market

Health Global News - 0
Blood tests for the coronavirus could play a key role in deciding whether millions of Americans can safely return to work and school. But...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv