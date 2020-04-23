Health

Calgary Stampede to give update on 2020 event Thursday amid COVID-19 pandemic

Avatar
By Global News
calgary-stampede-to-give-update-on-2020-event-thursday-amid-covid-19-pandemic

Avatar
Global News

Posted April 23, 2020 12:58 pm

Updated April 23, 2020 3:55 pm

Officials with the Calgary Stampede will provide an update on the future of the 2020 event on Thursday afternoon.

The news conference will be held at 3 p.m. and will be streamed live in this article.

Calgarians have been questioning whether the Calgary Stampede would go ahead this year given restrictions put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which limit large gatherings and encourage social distancing.

Recently, the Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) announced that the City of Calgary had made the decision to cancel all public events up to June 30.

The 2020 Calgary Stampede is set to officially begin just three days later on July 3 with the annual Stampede parade — though the Stampede grounds are typically open the evening before for sneak-a-peek.

In Edmonton, the 2020 K-Days festival — which is held after the Stampede — has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

