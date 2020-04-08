Health

Calgary woman who died of COVID 19 was expecting 2020 to be best year: husband

By Global News
Avatar
Global News

A man whose wife died of COVID-19 last month says the two of them were expecting 2020 to be the best year of their lives.

Mike Diemer’s 57-year-old wife, Deb Diemer, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 19 and died in their Calgary home on March 30.

“My in-laws have lost a daughter, my sisters-in-law have lost a sister, I’ve lost a wife and my daughter has lost her mom,” Diemer said in an interview Wednesday.

“And none of us can go to see the other and console one another,” added Diemer, who is still in isolation after contracting the novel coronavirus himself.


Doctors had always followed his wife’s health closely after she was diagnosed with primary pulmonary hypertension in 1986.

Diemer said she was able to keep the disease in check with medication until late 2001. She was able to get a double-lung transplant months later in 2002.

“My wife had such a big heart,” he said. “No matter what she went through, she was also worried about other people and looking to make sure that they were OK.”

Diemer said about six weeks before her death,

