Can contact lenses up your risk of contracting coronavirus?

By Global News
Global News

Every day, scientists are learning more about the new coronavirus and how it spreads.

One thing is certain: the virus is transmitted through droplet transmission, and those droplets enter the body through a mucous membrane — like your eyes.

For this reason, many contact lens users have started wearing glasses instead for fear that contacts can increase the risk of catching COVID-19.

However, according to the findings of a recent literature review, contact lenses are not cause for concern with regard to the spread of the new coronavirus.

“Contact lenses remain a perfectly acceptable form of vision correction during the coronavirus pandemic, as long as people practise good hand hygiene and follow appropriate wear-and-care directions,” said Dr. Lyndon Jones, director of the Centre for Ocular Research & Education at the University of Waterloo in Ontario.

Jones and four other prominent ocular scientists collaborated on the paper, analyzing more than 100 peer-reviewed studies.

1:47COVID-19 stimulus programs could have lingering impact

COVID-19 stimulus programs could have lingering impact

“There is absolutely no scientific evidence [to suggest] that people who wear contact lenses are more at risk of developing COVID-19,” Jones told Global News.

