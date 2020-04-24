canada-adds-over-1,900-new-coronavirus-cases,-173-more-deaths

Canada confirmed 1,919 new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, the majority of which were reported from just three provinces.

The past 24 hours also saw 173 more people die from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, bringing the overall death toll to 2,147.

The number of fatal cases exceeded 2,000 before the Western provinces even reported their new numbers.

As of Thursday evening, 42,098 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Canada.

However, 14,774 of those patients have since recovered. Provincial health authorities said 775 of those recoveries were confirmed within the past day.

Ontario, Quebec and Alberta all saw their case totals jump by triple digits Thursday, accounting for 1,826 of the country’s new cases alone.

1:01Coronavirus outbreak: Doug Ford gets choked up, says ‘we can do better’ in COVID-19 fight

While Ontario and Quebec reported 634 and 873 new cases, respectively, Alberta also added 319 new cases.

