News

Canada Emergency Response Benefit application process begins Monday

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Canada Emergency Response Benefit application process begins Monday

GATINEAU, QC - The application process for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) will begin on Monday, April 6th,...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

SD 60 closes playground equipment due to COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, School District 60 has made the...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

BC Hydro Site C construction bulletin April 4th to 17th, 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - BC Hydro has posted its latest construction bulletin for Site C for April 4th...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

GATINEAU, QC – The application process for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) will begin on Monday, April 6th, 2020.

The Government of Canada introduced the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) to provide $2,000 a month for up to 4 months as of April 6th at Canada.ca/coronavirus

All eligible workers, whether or not they are eligible for Employment Insurance, apply through a simplified application process. Applications will be accepted starting April 6, 2020 based on the month you were born as follows;

  • Birthday month’s of February and March can apply Monday, April 6th, 2020
  • Birthday month’s of April, May and June apply Tuesday, April 7th, 2020
  • Birthday month’s of July, August and September apply Wednesday, April 8th, 2020
  • Birthday months of October, November and December apply Thursday, April 9th, 2020
- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

There is no waiting period and direct deposit payments will be delivered into accounts within three business days of applicants being eligible to receive it, and cheques within 10 days.

Applicants will have to reapply every 4 weeks for this benefit to prove they are still in need.

Some examples of workers the CERB will support include:

  • workers, including those who are self-employed, who must stop working due to COVID-19 and do not have access to paid leave or other income support;
  • workers who lost their employment, as well as workers who are sick, quarantined or taking care of someone who is sick with COVID-19;
  • working parents who must stay home without pay to care for children that are sick or need additional care because of school and daycare closures; and
  • workers who still have their employment but are not being paid because there is currently not sufficient work and their employer has asked them not to come to work.

 

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleAtlantic premiers differ on release of COVID-19 modelling

More Articles Like This

SD 60 closes playground equipment due to COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, School District 60 has made the decision to close its playground...
Read more

BC Hydro Site C construction bulletin April 4th to 17th, 2020

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - BC Hydro has posted its latest construction bulletin for Site C for April 4th to the 17th, 2020. COVID-19 update; •...
Read more

Ft. Nelson residents hold parade in support of essential workers

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT NELSON, B.C. - Residents came together in a parade to show their support for their essential workers during the uncertain times of the...
Read more

Government reminds drivers of winter tires and early spring snowfall

News Tracy Teves - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. -  The province is reminding drivers that winter tire regulations remain in place until April 30, 2020, on many highways to account...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv