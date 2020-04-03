Canada Emergency Response Benefit application process begins Monday

GATINEAU, QC – The application process for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) will begin on Monday, April 6th, 2020.
The Government of Canada introduced the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) to provide $2,000 a month for up to 4 months as of April 6th at Canada.ca/coronavirus
All eligible workers, whether or not they are eligible for Employment Insurance, apply through a simplified application process. Applications will be accepted starting April 6, 2020 based on the month you were born as follows;
- Birthday month’s of February and March can apply Monday, April 6th, 2020
- Birthday month’s of April, May and June apply Tuesday, April 7th, 2020
- Birthday month’s of July, August and September apply Wednesday, April 8th, 2020
- Birthday months of October, November and December apply Thursday, April 9th, 2020
There is no waiting period and direct deposit payments will be delivered into accounts within three business days of applicants being eligible to receive it, and cheques within 10 days.
Applicants will have to reapply every 4 weeks for this benefit to prove they are still in need.
Some examples of workers the CERB will support include:
- workers, including those who are self-employed, who must stop working due to COVID-19 and do not have access to paid leave or other income support;
- workers who lost their employment, as well as workers who are sick, quarantined or taking care of someone who is sick with COVID-19;
- working parents who must stay home without pay to care for children that are sick or need additional care because of school and daycare closures; and
- workers who still have their employment but are not being paid because there is currently not sufficient work and their employer has asked them not to come to work.