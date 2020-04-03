Canada Emergency Response Benefit application process begins Monday

GATINEAU, QC – The application process for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) will begin on Monday, April 6th, 2020.

The Government of Canada introduced the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) to provide $2,000 a month for up to 4 months as of April 6th at Canada.ca/coronavirus

All eligible workers, whether or not they are eligible for Employment Insurance, apply through a simplified application process. Applications will be accepted starting April 6, 2020 based on the month you were born as follows;

Birthday month’s of February and March can apply Monday, April 6th, 2020

Birthday month’s of April, May and June apply Tuesday, April 7th, 2020

Birthday month’s of July, August and September apply Wednesday, April 8th, 2020

Birthday months of October, November and December apply Thursday, April 9th, 2020

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

There is no waiting period and direct deposit payments will be delivered into accounts within three business days of applicants being eligible to receive it, and cheques within 10 days.

Applicants will have to reapply every 4 weeks for this benefit to prove they are still in need.

Some examples of workers the CERB will support include: