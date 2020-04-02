canada-hits-over-10,000-confirmed-covid-19-cases

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread throughout several parts of Canada, the country hit 10,113 confirmed cases on Thursday.

Ontario announced 401 more cases on April 2, putting the total for country at over 10,000 cases. That’s a stark increase compared to where the country was on March 1, with only 24 confirmed cases at that time.

The provinces of Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Canada’s total death toll also surpassed 130 this week.

There also continues to be ongoing concern for Indigenous communities along with retirement homes and correctional facilities, where vulnerable people are in close quarters with others.

So far, there have been outbreaks and deaths in some of these spaces, said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer at a press conference on March 31.

Multiple provinces including B.C., Alberta and Ontario have seen a string of COVID-19-related deaths stemming from outbreaks at nursing homes and long-term care facilities, raising concerns about how protected residents and care workers in those facilities are.

The chart below only includes confirmed cases, not presumptive cases. To see all the presumptive cases in the country, see Health Canada’s chart here.

Understanding the current cases and increase

The Public Health Agency of Canada reports that community transmission applies to 64 per cent of Canada’s COVID-19 cases,

