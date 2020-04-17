Health

Canada is flattening the coronavirus curve. That’s ‘good news,’ expert explains

Avatar
By Global News
canada-is-flattening-the-coronavirus-curve.-that’s-‘good-news,’-expert-explains

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Freeze carbon tax, delay new climate regs during virus crisis, oil lobby asks

OTTAWA — Canada's oil and gas producers have asked the federal government to freeze the carbon tax and delay...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in the North

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region.
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ RCMP looking to speak with man in connection with vandalism

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are looking to speak with a man who was said...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Canadians have closed schools and shut down large parts of the economy to deal with the threat of the novel coronavirus.

Encouragingly, public health experts say that a graph of positive tests shows that the sacrifice is working.

“This is a good-news graph,” says Steven Hoffman of York University.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“The good news is that it’s not a straight line and that it’s actually curving downwards, which is exactly what we would want to see. These lines don’t show that the outbreak is ending. The number of cases might be going up. It’s just not going up as fast as we would have expected in the absence of intervention.”

The University of Toronto’s Ashleigh Tuite agrees.

“Overall, it’s a positive graph,” she says. “All the provinces are bending — you want them to be as flat as possible. They are all headed in the right direction, which is a positive sign.”

Story continues below advertisement

The graph above will continue to be updated as new data becomes available.

Epidemiologists use graphs like this in part to see how long it takes infections to double — the longer the period,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleLong-term care homes with the most coronavirus deaths in Canada

More Articles Like This

Long-term care homes with the most coronavirus deaths in Canada

Health Global News - 0
Earlier this week, chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam announced half of Canada’s coronavirus deaths stem from outbreaks in long-term care facilities for...
Read more

Can coronavirus live on your mail, packages?

Health Global News - 0
With more of us online shopping these days or relying on shipped products, our mailboxes may be getting full. While health officials urge Canadians to...
Read more

Does letting kids get coronavirus help build immunity among Quebec’s wider society?

Health Global News - 0
The Quebec government has suggested that reopening schools and daycares could be a way to both kick-start its economy and slow the transmission of...
Read more

Coronavirus: ‘Incomplete’ data for Canada hurts ability to model pandemic, scientists say

Health Global News - 0
Several scientists say the publicly-available COVID-19 data from Canada’s public health agency is “incomplete” and hurts their ability to build accurate pandemic models and...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv