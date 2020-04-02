canada-may-be-missing-thousands-of-coronavirus-cases,-experts-say

When Amanda developed a fever, sore throat, and dry cough at the end of March she immediately thought of one thing: the new coronavirus.

With Canada, and much of the world in lockdown amid the deadly pandemic, she went online to the Ontario Ministry of Health website to see if she needed to be tested — it told her she didn’t.

“The fear is that if I get a severe version of this illness I will need a lengthy hospitalization and I have two young children,” said Amanda, who agreed to speak with Global News on the condition of using a pseudonym.

“But I hadn’t technically been in direct contact with someone who had travelled, or who had been diagnosed as being positive.

“I didn’t really meet any of the criteria for testing.”



Amanda, an attorney in Toronto, self-isolated for 14 days and, along with millions of other Canadians, is working from home. But she is left wondering if she did in fact, have COVID-19.

“When I looked into it a little bit further, I discovered that the reason [that she was not advised to be tested] is that in Ontario there is a lack of testing,” she said.

