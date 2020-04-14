canada-reports-123-new-coronavirus-deaths-as-cases-top-27,000

Canada has now reported 27,046 confirmed cases of the COVID-19, including 903 deaths.

The country’s new numbers come amid a total of 1,383 newly confirmed cases, as well as 123 new deaths reported by provincial health authorities on Tuesday.

COVID-19, which disproportionately hits older-aged adults, has left a trail of devastation across many of the country’s long-term care nursing homes.

Deaths in senior care homes have made up the brunt of Canada’s overall death toll, especially in the hardest hit province of Quebec — which reported a total of 75 deaths in a single day as a result of the virus.

To date, the province has a total 14,248 confirmed cases and 435 deaths as of April 14.

During his daily press briefing on Canada’s COVID-19 response, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lamented the loss of seniors from the virus spread.

“These stories are horrifying,” he said.

“We know we need to do more.”

