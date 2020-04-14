canada-reports-123-new-coronavirus-deaths-as-cases-top-27,000

Canada has now reported 27,046 confirmed cases of the COVID-19, including 903 deaths.
The country’s new numbers come amid a total of 1,383 newly confirmed cases, as well as 123 new deaths reported by provincial health authorities on Tuesday.
COVID-19, which disproportionately hits older-aged adults, has left a trail of devastation across many of the country’s long-term care nursing homes.
Community Interviews with Moose FM
Deaths in senior care homes have made up the brunt of Canada’s overall death toll, especially in the hardest hit province of Quebec — which reported a total of 75 deaths in a single day as a result of the virus.
To date, the province has a total 14,248 confirmed cases and 435 deaths as of April 14.
Story continues below advertisement
During his daily press briefing on Canada’s COVID-19 response, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lamented the loss of seniors from the virus spread.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
“These stories are horrifying,” he said.
“We know we need to do more.”
2:31Coronavirus outbreak: Federal ministers respond after Kenney threatens to go around Health Canada
Advertisement