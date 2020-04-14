Health

Canada reports 123 new coronavirus deaths as cases top 27,000

Avatar
By Global News
canada-reports-123-new-coronavirus-deaths-as-cases-top-27,000

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s being held online due to COVID-19

VANCOUVER, B.C. - For the first time ever, the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s will be held online...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Total coronavirus cases up to 1,517 in BC, 28 cases now in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – 27 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Tuesday afternoon, which now brings the...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Federal Government attention needed at BRFN to deal with COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local MP Bob Zimmer is calling on the Federal Government to provide immediate attention...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Canada has now reported 27,046 confirmed cases of the COVID-19, including 903 deaths.

The country’s new numbers come amid a total of 1,383 newly confirmed cases, as well as 123 new deaths reported by provincial health authorities on Tuesday.

COVID-19, which disproportionately hits older-aged adults, has left a trail of devastation across many of the country’s long-term care nursing homes.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Deaths in senior care homes have made up the brunt of Canada’s overall death toll, especially in the hardest hit province of Quebec — which reported a total of 75 deaths in a single day as a result of the virus.

To date, the province has a total 14,248 confirmed cases and 435 deaths as of April 14.

Story continues below advertisement

During his daily press briefing on Canada’s COVID-19 response, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lamented the loss of seniors from the virus spread.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“These stories are horrifying,” he said.

“We know we need to do more.”

Advertisement

2:31Coronavirus outbreak: Federal ministers respond after Kenney threatens to go around Health Canada

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleTrump orders U.S. to halt funding to WHO over coronavirus response
Next articleAnnual Walk for Alzheimer’s being held online due to COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Trump orders U.S. to halt funding to WHO over coronavirus response

Health Global News - 0
United States President Donald Trump has instructed his administration to halt funding to the World Health Organization over the agency’s handling of the coronavirus...
Read more

Shaw Communications laying off about 10% of workforce because of COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted April 14, 2020 6:24 pm Shaw Communications Inc. says it is temporarily laying off about 10 per cent of its workforce...
Read more

Total coronavirus cases up to 1,517 in BC, 28 cases now in Northern Health Region

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 27 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Tuesday afternoon, which now brings the total cases to 1,517 in...
Read more

How rapid coronavirus testing could help Canada flatten the curve

Health Global News - 0
Health Canada recently approved a test for COVID-19 that claims to deliver results in half an hour — much faster than most testing methods...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv