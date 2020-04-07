canada-reports-1,230-new-covid-19-cases,-bringing-total-to-17,883

There were 1,230‬ confirmed cases of the COVID-19 reported across Canada on Tuesday, including 58‬ deaths.

As of April 7, the country’s overall COVID-19 infections sits at 17,883 confirmed cases, as well as a death toll of 381.

Provinces have also reported that 4,050 of those confirmed cases have now recovered, and that a total 352,564 tests have been done Canada-wide.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Tuesday’s numbers comes amid both B.C.’s and Alberta’s daily update on the virus, both announcing 25 new cases of the virus.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the production of 30,000 ventilators, which he said would all be made in Canada.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Nova Scotia also reported its first COVID-19-related death in the province, with its total cases now sitting at 310.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec — the epicentre of Canada’s outbreak — also reported an additional 760 cases and 29 deaths from the virus, bringing its case and death totals to 9,340 and 150, respectively.

Advertisement

2:56Coronavirus: Quebec could reach peak of COVID-19 cases in 11 days

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS