Canada reports 148 new coronavirus deaths as cases top 38,000

By Global News
Global News

Canada’s death toll from the novel coronavirus jumped past 1,800 today as new cases increased by 1,590.

The new numbers, which are tallied from updates from provincial health authorities across the country, also count at least 13,100 recoveries from the virus and over 598,000 tests.

As of April 21, a total of 1,834 people have died in Canada due to the spread of COVID-19.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Quebec and Ontario made up the brunt of Tuesday’s new infections and deaths, with 807 and 551 new cases announced in those provinces, respectfully.

The new numbers from Quebec today pushed the province past a grim landmark today as deaths linked to the coronavirus there reached 1,041.

Both Quebec’s cases, which stand at just over 20,000,

