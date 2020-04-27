Health

Canada reports 2,707 coronavirus deaths, over 48,000 cases

By Global News
Global News

Canada has now reported a total of 48,489 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, including 2,707 deaths.

Monday’s numbers, which are tallied together from reports by both provincial and federal health authorities, also include a total of over 752,000 tests and at least 18,200 recoveries from the virus.

As of April 27, Quebec and Ontario remain the highest in both daily and total cases of COVID-19.

Quebec and Ontario reported an additional 875 and 424 cases, respectively, on Monday.

New Brunswick, P.E.I., Newfoundland and Labrador and the country’s Northern territories reported no additional cases of COVID-19, however.

Monday’s reported cases also come amid new provincial announcements detailing plans to ease coronavirus restrictions.

Ontario released its plan on Monday to gradually reopen its economy amid the province’s coronavirus outbreak.

