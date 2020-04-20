canada-reports-99-new-covid-19-deaths-as-confirmed-national-cases-top-36,800

Canada reported an additional 1,778 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, as well as 99 deaths.

The numbers, which were reported through updates from provincial health authorities across the country, bring Canada’s total confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 36,823.

As of April 20, a total of 1,690 deaths have also been linked to the virus while more than 12,500 people across the country have recovered.

Monday’s update in cases comes amid new plans for the federal government to meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan, which will see 32 MPs meet every Wednesday starting this week, was struck in agreement between the NDP, Bloc Québécois and the Liberals. The Conservatives, however, opposed.

2:49Coronavirus outbreak: Canada now at 36,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1,611 deaths

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also made a vow to change the nation’s policies on how personal protective equipment (PPE) from the national stockpile would be handled after its expiry date.

