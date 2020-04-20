Health

Canada reports 99 new COVID-19 deaths as confirmed national cases top 36,800

Avatar
By Global News
canada-reports-99-new-covid-19-deaths-as-confirmed-national-cases-top-36,800

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta hikes pay, hiring to fight COVID-19 in continuing-care centres

EDMONTON — Alberta is bumping up salaries, funding and hiring at long-term care centres, which have been hit hard with COVID-19...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Government of BC to host COVID-19 virtual townhall for Northern Health Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Government of British Columbia has announced that it will be hosting a virtual...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Total of 1,699 coronavirus cases in BC, 39 cases now in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – 52 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Monday afternoon, which now brings the...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Canada reported an additional 1,778 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, as well as 99 deaths.

The numbers, which were reported through updates from provincial health authorities across the country, bring Canada’s total confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 36,823.

As of April 20, a total of 1,690 deaths have also been linked to the virus while more than 12,500 people across the country have recovered.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Monday’s update in cases comes amid new plans for the federal government to meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan, which will see 32 MPs meet every Wednesday starting this week, was struck in agreement between the NDP, Bloc Québécois and the Liberals. The Conservatives, however, opposed.

Story continues below advertisement

2:49Coronavirus outbreak: Canada now at 36,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1,611 deaths

Coronavirus outbreak: Canada now at 36,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1,611 deaths

Advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also made a vow to change the nation’s policies on how personal protective equipment (PPE) from the national stockpile would be handled after its expiry date.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleGovernment of BC to host COVID-19 virtual townhall for Northern Health Region
Next articleAlberta hikes pay, hiring to fight COVID-19 in continuing-care centres

More Articles Like This

Alberta hikes pay, hiring to fight COVID-19 in continuing-care centres

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Alberta is bumping up salaries, funding and hiring at long-term care centres, which have been hit hard with COVID-19 infections and deaths. Health Minister Tyler...
Read more

Government of BC to host COVID-19 virtual townhall for Northern Health Region

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Government of British Columbia has announced that it will be hosting a virtual townhall for residents of the...
Read more

Facebook takes down events about protests against COVID-19 measures in some U.S. states

Health Global News - 0
Facebook Inc said on Monday that it has removed events in Nebraska, New Jersey and California promoting protests against stay-at-home measures amid the COVID-19...
Read more

Total of 1,699 coronavirus cases in BC, 39 cases now in Northern Health Region

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 52 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Monday afternoon, which now brings the total cases to 1,699 in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv