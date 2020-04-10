Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Canada telling G20 ministers about domestic energy challenges, says Trudeau

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
canada-telling-g20-ministers-about-domestic-energy-challenges,-says-trudeau

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canada telling G20 ministers about domestic energy challenges, says Trudeau

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is working with the G20 to come up with a joint...
Read more
HealthDr. Bonnie Henry - 0

Non-medical cloth masks are your choice during COVID-19

By Dr. Bonnie HenryProvincial Health Officer VICTORIA - From the onset of the COVID-19...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Family members deeply concerned for Tracy Pacquette after positive COVID-19 diagnosis

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Family members say they are worried and stressed now that it's been...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is working with the G20 to come up with a joint response to falling oil prices amid the COVID-19 crisis.

But Trudeau did not say specifically what Canada may do next to help the sector.

Trudeau says Canada’s Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan is telling his G20 counterparts about the challenges in Canada’s energy sector from Newfoundland to Alberta to Saskatchewan.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

O’Regan was meeting virtually on Friday with G20 energy ministers, and was to update reporters later.

Trudeau says Canada took note of the measures that the OPEC cartel and its partners countries agreed to on Thursday to boost oil prices.

They agreed to cut production by a tenth of global supply, or as much as 10 million barrels a day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleNon-medical cloth masks are your choice during COVID-19
Next articleWill a coronavirus vaccine bring normalcy? Experts say it depends on priorities

More Articles Like This

Non-medical cloth masks are your choice during COVID-19

Health Dr. Bonnie Henry - 0
By Dr. Bonnie HenryProvincial Health Officer VICTORIA - From the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have regularly seen...
Read more

Family members deeply concerned for Tracy Pacquette after positive COVID-19 diagnosis

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Family members say they are worried and stressed now that it's been confirmed Tracy Pacquette from the...
Read more

Number of coronavirus cases now up to 1,451 in Alberta as of Thursday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Thursday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta. According to the Province...
Read more

Member of Blueberry River First Nation has COVID-19

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Blueberry River First Nation has confirmed a member of the band has been verified to have...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv