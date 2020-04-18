Health

Canada to spend $306M on Indigenous businesses struggling amid coronavirus pandemic

Avatar
By Global News
canada-to-spend-$306m-on-indigenous-businesses-struggling-amid-coronavirus-pandemic

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

One more COVID-19 case in Northern B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – Dr. Henry announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Saturday and said residents...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

Nova Scotia reports 3 deaths at Northwood Manor in Halifax due to COVID-19

Nova Scotia has recorded three more deaths as a result of COVID-19. That now means seven people have died in...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

ConocoPhillips to cut oil production in Alberta, cites weak prices, COVID-19

CALGARY — ConocoPhillips says it plans to cut production at its Surmont oilsands operation in northern Alberta due to low oil...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Saturday the federal government will spend $306.8 million to help Indigenous businesses affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The money will give Indigenous businesses access to short-term interest-free loans and non-repayable contributions, Trudeau told reporters.

It comes in addition to the $305 million in funding announced last week aimed at helping Indigenous communities prepare and react to the spread of the virus.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Today’s investment will help thousands of businesses bridge to better times, including many that are owned and run by Indigenous women,” he said.

“These businesses employ people right across the country, in small communities and big cities alike. They create good jobs in a whole range of sectors. So when we support them, we’re supporting families and workers too.”

Story continues below advertisement

The funding will be provided through Aboriginal financial institutions and administered by the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association.

“It will get easier, but until it does, we need to be prepared to persevere,” he said.

2:06Coronavirus outbreak: Officials praise funding for Indigenous businesses,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleB.C. reports 3 more deaths from COVID-19, 29 new confirmed cases
Next articleMontreal Children’s Hospital helps treat adults with coronavirus

More Articles Like This

Montreal Children’s Hospital helps treat adults with coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
Two adult patients with COVID-19 were treated in a Montreal pediatric intensive care unit this week — a sign of how hospitals are stretching...
Read more

B.C. reports 3 more deaths from COVID-19, 29 new confirmed cases

Health Global News - 0
Three more people have died from COVID-19 in B.C., health officials said Saturday while announcing 29 new cases of the disease caused by the...
Read more

One more COVID-19 case in Northern B.C.

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Dr. Henry announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Saturday and said residents should not expect large events...
Read more

New York COVID-19 deaths drop below 550 for first time since April 1

Health Global News - 0
By Jennifer Peltz And Anthony Izaguirre The Associated Press Posted April 18, 2020 2:04 pm Updated April 18, 2020 2:06 pm 1:14Coronavirus outbreak: 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv