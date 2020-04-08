Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Canada won’t tip hand on possibility of import tariffs on Saudi oil

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
canada-won’t-tip-hand-on-possibility-of-import-tariffs-on-saudi-oil

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Premier authorizes Easter Bunny to make deliveries in BC during COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. - While orders are being put in place to not travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, Premier John...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canada won’t tip hand on possibility of import tariffs on Saudi oil

OTTAWA — Canada's energy minister will speak to his U.S. and Mexican counterparts Thursday in a bid to generate...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Dawson Creek RCMP looking to identify woman linked to theft

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a woman in order...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Canada’s energy minister will speak to his U.S. and Mexican counterparts Thursday in a bid to generate a common front ahead of talks by the world’s biggest economies aimed at ending the global oil price wars.

But Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland refuses to say whether Canada would consider slapping import duties on oil from Saudi Arabia or Russia if they can’t reach an agreement to curb production to respond to the drastic drop in global demand for oil.

U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening such tariffs from his end, but in a daily briefing to media on the COVID-19 situation Freeland would not answer two direct questions posed about Canada’s position.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

World oil prices plummeted in recent weeks, as COVID-19 eviscerated demand and then Saudi Arabia and Russia refused to curb production, increasing their supplies of oil the world cannot possibly use right now.

Freeland says the situation is terrible for Canada, where the cost to produce a barrel of oil is more than twice the cost in Saudi Arabia and slightly higher than in Russia.

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan will speak by phone with the American and Mexican energy secretaries Thursday, before G20 energy ministers hold virtual talks on Friday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleDawson Creek RCMP looking to identify woman linked to theft
Next articlePremier authorizes Easter Bunny to make deliveries in BC during COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Premier authorizes Easter Bunny to make deliveries in BC during COVID-19

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - While orders are being put in place to not travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, Premier John Horgan has given the Easter...
Read more

Dawson Creek RCMP looking to identify woman linked to theft

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a woman in order to solve a recent theft...
Read more

Premier Horgan issues important information for people returning to BC amid COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan addressed British Columbians, Wednesday afternoon, regarding important information for people returning to British Columbia. According to Horgan, anyone arriving...
Read more

handyDART making adjustment to services in response to COVID-19

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - BC Transit and the City of Fort St. John is making adjustments to handyDART services as part as a...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv