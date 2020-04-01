Health

Canada’s carbon tax increasing April 1 despite coronavirus economic crunch

Avatar
By Global News
canada’s-carbon-tax-increasing-april-1-despite-coronavirus-economic-crunch

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Premier Horgan addresses the Province on COVID-19 plans

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan addressed the Province Tuesday night sharing more about the plans B.C....
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

VIDEO – Premier Horgan to address B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan will address B.C. on the COVID-19 virus. The...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Hospital listed as primary COVID-19 facility in the event of an outbreak

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In order to help better deal with the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak in...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The federal carbon tax is increasing on April 1 despite the economic pain the coronavirus pandemic is having on Canadian workers and businesses.

That scheduled rise from $20 per tonne to $30 per tonne is in keeping with the plan to raise it by $10 per tonne each year until 2022. For consumers, that translates to roughly an extra 2.5 cents per litre of gasoline at the pumps.

The prime minister repeatedly refused to give a yes or no answer to whether the increase would go ahead during days of recent questioning by journalists.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: Trudeau refuses to say if planned carbon tax increase still a go amid coronavirus

“We know that it is important that we put more money in the pockets of Canadians at this point when they’re stressed,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our plan on pricing pollution puts more money upfront into people’s pockets than they would pay with the new price on pollution. We’re going to continue to focus on putting more money in people’s pockets to support them right across the country.”

0:59Trudeau refuses to say if planned carbon tax increase still a go amid coronavirus

Trudeau refuses to say if planned carbon tax increase still a go amid coronavirus

Unemployment claims have spiked in recent weeks as a result of the broad business and social shutdowns ordered by public officials to attempt to contain the spread of the virus.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articlePM, Scheer among MPs to donate pay hike to charities during COVID-19 crisis
Next articleEuropean nations rush to build hospitals as coronavirus crisis deepens

More Articles Like This

European nations rush to build hospitals as coronavirus crisis deepens

Health Global News - 0
Facing intense surges in the need for hospital ICU beds, European nations are on a building and hiring spree, throwing together makeshift hospitals and...
Read more

Coronavirus: Canada urged to make air transport an essential service for Inuit, North

Health Global News - 0
The national organization that represents Inuit in Canada is calling for air transportation to be designated an essential service in Canada’s 51 Inuit communities...
Read more

Premier Horgan addresses the Province on COVID-19 plans

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan addressed the Province Tuesday night sharing more about the plans B.C. has to fight COVID-19.
Read more

Coronavirus outbreak is the world’s worst crisis since Second World War: UN chief

Health Global News - 0
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday that the world faces the most challenging crisis since World War II, confronting a pandemic threatening people in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv