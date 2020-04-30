canada’s-coronavirus-death-toll-surpasses-3,000

More than 3,000 people have now died from the novel coronavirus in Canada, marking another sombre milestone for the country.

As of Thursday morning, 3,082 people had died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in Canada. Earlier this week, Canada’s number of coronavirus cases topped 50,000.

Quebec and Ontario are the two provinces hit hardest by COVID-19. Both Ontario and Quebec represent more than 80 per cent of all confirmed cases in Canada.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Public Health Agency of Canada said Tuesday that a majority of COVID-19-related deaths in Canada — 79 per cent — are linked to long-term care homes, while people over the age of 60 account for 95 per cent of all deaths from the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Tuesday that the most recent federal modelling indicated that Canada’s curve is flattening.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are making clear progress to slow the spread and bring the epidemic under control,” she said.

1:23Coronavirus outbreak: Canadian government expects to see between 3,227 and 3,883 deaths by May 5

Coronavirus outbreak: Canadian government expects to see between 3,227 and 3,883 deaths by May 5

Advertisement

In order for the epidemic to end,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS