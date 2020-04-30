Health

Canada’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 3,000

By Global News
Budget officer says federal deficit could top $252 billion

OTTAWA — Parliament's budget watchdog says that it's likely the federal deficit for the year will hit $252.1 billion...
Precision Drilling reports $5.3M Q1 loss, warns of drop in demand well into 2021

CALGARY — Precision Drilling Corp. reported a loss in its first quarter and warned that it expected a significant...
COVID-19 cases in Alberta now over 5,000 as of Wednesday

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta provided an update, onWednesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in...
Global News

More than 3,000 people have now died from the novel coronavirus in Canada, marking another sombre milestone for the country.

As of Thursday morning, 3,082 people had died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in Canada. Earlier this week, Canada’s number of coronavirus cases topped 50,000.

Quebec and Ontario are the two provinces hit hardest by COVID-19. Both Ontario and Quebec represent more than 80 per cent of all confirmed cases in Canada.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said Tuesday that a majority of COVID-19-related deaths in Canada — 79 per cent — are linked to long-term care homes, while people over the age of 60 account for 95 per cent of all deaths from the virus.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Tuesday that the most recent federal modelling indicated that Canada’s curve is flattening.

“We are making clear progress to slow the spread and bring the epidemic under control,” she said.

In order for the epidemic to end,

